Luka Chuppi 2 in scripting stage, producer Dinesh Vijan confirms; film to deal with 'divorce sah parivar'

Filmmaker Dinesh Vijan has confirmed a sequel to the 2019 romantic comedy Luka Chuppi is on the cards. Starring Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, and Aparshakti Khurrana, the first film dealt with the concept of live-in relationships in India. The film was helmed by Laxman Utekar, who also made his Bollywood directorial debut with this film.

Speaking about the status of the project, Vijan tells Bombay Times the sequel is currently being written. This time around, the film will revolve around divorces. "The idea is to push the envelope and play around the theme — divorce sah parivar (with family). The couple is divorced, the family doesn’t know it, and the chaos that ensues because of this complex, yet funny situation. It’s a good time to think about what the trend in the content space will be like in a year or 18 months down the line."

He adds the scripting process will take about a year, after which the project will be taken forward.

Vijan says while many films have been made around live-in relationships, what made Luka Chuppi "accessible" to the audience was the fact there was a family angle infused in it. Hence, the makers intend to make Luka Chuppi 2 similarly "accessible with a twist."

He adds he plans to rope in the original cast, and also add the few new faces to the lineup.

Kriti will be next seen in the fourth instalment of the comedy franchise Housefull, also starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hedge, and Kriti Kharbanda. She is also a part of Ashutosh Gowariker's ambitious period drama Panipat as well as Vijan's film on surrogacy, Mimi. The actress will reunite with Utekar, who will helm the project inspired by the Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy.

On the other hand, Kartik has four films in his kitty — Pati Patni Aur Woh, Imtiaz Ali's untitled next, alongside Sara Ali Khan, Anees Bazmee's horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Collin D'Chuna's romantic comedy Dostana 2.

Updated Date: Sep 28, 2019 10:15:05 IST