Kartik Aaryan on working with Imtiaz Ali in upcoming film: He is one of my favourite filmmakers

A lot of guess work has been going around regarding Imtiaz Ali's next film starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. Speculations of the actors working for Imtiaz's Love Aaj Kal sequel are in rife.

However, as per latest reports, Kartik Aaryan has confirmed his part in the upcoming project.

A source close to the development revealed, "Kartik, Sara and Randeep Hooda have been doing readings for a while now and the film is ready to go on the floors." It further added that unlike Imtiaz's last films, Jab Harry Met Sejal and Tamasha—which were set in foreign locales, Love Aaj Kal sequel will largely unravel in Punjab and Delhi.

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama star has confirmed the news and said that he has been roped in for Imtiaz's next. Kartik mentioned, "He is one of my favourite filmmakers and I have always wanted to work with him. I am glad it’s finally happening." The film will be co-produced by Imtiaz and Dinesh Vijan.

The original film Love Aaj Kal a 2009 rom-com, featuring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor in lead roles.

Apart from this, Kartik Aaryan will also be seen sharing the screen space with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh remake.

Updated Date: Mar 01, 2019 17:29:43 IST