Mimi: Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi reunite for producer Dinesh Vijan's film on surrogacy; poster unveiled

Kriti Sanon features along with her Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star Pankaj Tripathi in co-producer Dinesh Vijan's upcoming film Mimi. The unconventional narrative is inspired by Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy. Directed by Luka Chuppi helmer Laxman Utekar, the film will be backed by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh made the announcement on social media, along with the release of the poster.

Kriti and Dinesh have collaborated on multiple projects before this, the latest being Arjun Patiala, which also features Diljit Dosanjh.

Mimi revolves around India's gradual acceptance of the concept of surrogacy. The original film of the same name, from which it is inspired, received a National Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi in 2011.

Kriti reunites with Utekar after their successful outing in Luka Chuppi.

Teasing audiences with the plot, Kriti shared the poster saying Mimi will be "filled with unexpected surprises."

Check out the first look poster of Mimi

Vijan confirmed the news to publications. India Today quotes the filmmaker as saying, "There's a thrill in telling poignant stories and then there's a thrill in telling ones that are based on true events. Mimi is one such tale. It's a story that struck a chord with me, it explores a beautiful relationship between a woman who never wanted to be a mother and one who can't wait to be one. What's unexpected about the story is the humorous vein that runs through it, and that’s what makes Mimi exciting."

Maddock films has earlier backed socially relevant films like Hindi Medium, Badlapur, and Stree.

The film is expected to hit theatres sometime in 2020.

