Pati Patni Aur Woh: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Pandey-starrer confirmed to release on 10 January, 2020

The modern day rendition of Sanjeev Kumar's 1978 iconic comedy Pati, Patni Aur Woh will release on 10 January 2020.

Release date finalised... #PatiPatniAurWoh to release on 10 Jan 2020... Stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey... Directed by Mudassar Aziz... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Juno Chopra and Abhay Chopra. pic.twitter.com/Lr8P1UQ3rs — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2019

The original film follows Ranjeet Chaddha, a middle aged married man who has an extra-marital affair with his secretary Nirmala Deshpande (played by Ranjeeta Kaur). He makes her believe that his wife is terminally ill and they will soon be able to marry after she passes. His lies are eventually exposed after his suspicious wife, played by Vidya Sinha, busts him.

The remake will see Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Pandey and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film will be bankrolled by T-Series's Bhushan Kumar, and BR Chopra's grandsons Juno Chopra and Abhay Chopra.

Aziz had on 12 February announced the completion of the first schedule and the team would be heading to Uttar Pradesh to resume the shoot.

The casting of the film had fallen into slightly murky grounds when Taapsee Pannu claimed that the producers had unceremoniously dropped her from the project without notifying her of the development. The producers later responded saying they were trying several actresses before finalising anyone for the role, as is the norm.

Updated Date: Feb 25, 2019 16:24:52 IST