Dostana 2: Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan finalised as leads of sequel to Karan Johar's 2008 blockbuster

Karan Johar has confirmed Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor will star in Dharma Productions' upcoming film Dostana 2, a sequel to the 2008 hit Dostana. Speculations about the second installment of Dostana have been rife for some time now, with names of various actors doing the rounds. However, the latest announcement has put all rumours to rest.

A newcomer is set to join the cast to complete the triangular romantic comedy. The movie is penned by Navjot Gulati, Sumit Aroraa, Rishabh Sharma and Collin D'Cunha. Dostana 2 will mark Collin's directorial debut.

Check out the official announcement here

The return of the franchise with unlimited madness! @TheAaryanKartik, #Janhvi & a soon to be launched fresh face - making it the trio for #Dostana2, directed by @CollinDcunha. Watch out for the third suitable boy!@apoorvamehta18 @dharmamovies pic.twitter.com/XtpSHGMUrv — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 27, 2019

While talking about the upcoming project, Karan said in a statement, “I am excited to take the Dostana franchise forward with Kartik and Janhvi, and can’t wait to create some desi boy-girl madness with them. This is Dharma Productions’ first film with Kartik and we are looking forward to working with him. We will also be introducing a new male lead, who will join the incredible talent at our production house."

The original film was led by Priyanka Chopra alongside John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan. It marked the directorial debut of Tarun Mansukhani. It portrayed homosexuality in an unrestrained manner and dealt with the story of two men pretending to be gay in order to get an apartment with a woman. Dostana went on to garner critical and commercial acclaim.

While Jahnvi made her debut last year with Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak, Kartik gained immense popularity ever since his debut in 2011 Pyaar ka Punchnama. He shot to stardom with Luv Ranjan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety last year and Laxman Utetkar's Luka Chuppi this year. Dostana 2 will mark Kartik and Janhvi's first onscreen collaboration.

Updated Date: Jun 27, 2019 10:15:05 IST