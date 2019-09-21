Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan to feature in horror film, set to release on 31 July, 2020

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan have collaborated on the sequel of popular 2007 horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The two actors will be sharing screen space with each other for the first time.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is scheduled to hit theatres on 31 July next year.

Kiara Advani made the announcement on social media and shared her excitement of being part of the film. "Teri Aankhen Bhool Bhulaiyaa...excited to share with you! #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Can’t wait to begin this journey," wrote the Kabir Singh actress.

Check out Kiara Advani's post

The Indian Express quoted the actress as saying, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa was the first ever horror film that I watched. Being a huge fan of the first one, It’s super exciting to get the opportunity to be a part of the franchise. It’s my first time being directed by Anees sir and I’m looking forward to the experience. It’s being produced by the makers of my most special film so it feels like home working with Cine1 and T-Series again. Kartik and I are working together for the first time, can’t wait to begin this journey so we can bring the film to you soon!”

The film will be backed by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar.

The original 2007 film was helmed by Priyadarshan and featured Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav and Vikram Gokhale. Bhool Bhulaiyaa was an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film, Manichitrathazhu, which had Mohanlal and Shobana in lead roles.

Both Akshay and Vidya were nominated for Best Actor at IIFA (International Indian Film Academy Awards) that year.

Updated Date: Sep 21, 2019 12:17:41 IST