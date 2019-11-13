Kriti Sanon to reunite with Akshay Kumar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Farhad Samji as leading lady in Bachchan Pandey

Kriti Sanon has come on board Akshay Kumar and Sajid Nadiadwala's production Bachchan Pandey, directed by Farhad Samji reports Mirror.

The actress, who was last seen sharing screen space with Akshay in Nadiadwala and Samji’s Housefull 4, was thrilled with the new prospect.

She tells Mirror, "I had a blast working with them in Housefull 4, and super excited that we will be collaborating again. It’s my third film with Sajid sir, and again, a very entertaining one," adding her new character belongs to a space which has yet been unexplored by her as an artist.

Kriti and Akshay are scheduled to begin filming in February, 2020.

Nadiadwala, who launched the actress with Tiger Shroff in the 2014 action-romance film Heropanti, was equally excited about the news. He says the audience really appreciated Akshay and Kriti's pairing in Housefull 4. He adds he has witnessed Kriti's evolution as an actress, and has full faith she can pull off the character opposite Akshay.

The Farhad Samji directorial is in its final stages of scripting, and will be entirely filmed in India, the report adds. The director, along with his team, will soon go on the recce. Most scenes will be shot outdoors, on real locations, with a few indoor shots filmed at a city studio.

Bachchan Pandey marks Akshay's 10h collaboration with Nadiadwala. Apart from the lead pair, the film will also have a strong supporting cast, which will be finalised by the end of this year.

The film is supposed to hit screens on Christmas 2020, clashing with Aamir Khan's Lal Singh Chadha, and Ranbir Kapoor-Ajay Devgn's untitled movie with Luv Ranjan. Akshay had earlier referred to the clash, and given his statement on the same.

Speaking about the clash to Mumbai Mirror, the actor had said, "We have 52 Fridays in a year, and even fewer holiday weekends. We make over 200 Hindi films a year while Hollywood releases 40 more. Then there’s the South industry and other regional cinema. So, we should be happy if we have two big releases in a week. This year, on the Independence Day weekend we had three, Mission Mangal, Batla House, and Saaho, till one (Saaho) bowed out."

