Saaho: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor's action film will now clash with Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore

Prabhas-starrer Saaho has altered its release date to avoid a box office clash with Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal and John Abraham's Batla House. The multilingual action film, also featuring Shraddha Kapoor, will now hit cinemas on 30 August instead, and will clash with Sushant Singh Rajput and Shradhha's upcoming comedy Chhichhore.

"We want to bring the best to the audience. For bringing finesse to the action sequences, we need some more time. Although we are shifting the date from Independence Day but we want to stick to the month of independence and patriotism with Saaho. We are dedicated to bringing the biggest movie on the largest scale," a spokesperson of Saaho shared in a statement earlier.

Check out Shraddha Kapoor's post on Saaho

But the clash of Saaho with Chhichhore has reportedly resulted in a further date change. As per reports in Times of India, the release of Chhichhore may be pushed by a week to 6 September. A Nitesh Tiwari directorial, the film also features Varun Sharma in a pivotal role. Check out the first look poster of Chhichhore

“Yes, in all likelihood, the release of Chhichhore will be pushed by a week since Saaho, which was slated to release alongside Mission Mangal and Batla House, has shifted to August 30. Because of this shift, Chhichhore will face competition at the box office and to avoid this, the makers of the film are contemplating delaying its release by a week to September 6,” Times Now reports.

However, an official confirmation about a change in the release date is still awaited.

Updated Date: Jul 22, 2019 12:48:07 IST