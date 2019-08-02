Akshay Kumar clarifies stance on Bachchan Pandey's clash with Aamir Khan's Lal Singh Chaddha

Akshay Kumar has a slate of films planned for 2019. The actor, whose last film Kesari became one of the highest-grossing films of the year, is currently gearing for the release of the space drama, Mission Mangal. As the Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Sonakshi Sinha and Nithya Mehra-starrer awaits its Independence Day release, the actor has addressed several issues, including the clash of Bachchan Pandey with Aamir Khan's Lal Singh Chaddha.

On Bachchan Pandey's box office clash with Lal Singh Chaddha

Last month, Akshay took to Twitter and announce that he is collaborating with Sajid Nadiadwala for Farhad Samji's upcoming directorial, Bachchan Pandey. He also unveiled his first look from the film, adding that the makers are planning a Christmas 2020 release for it. Interestingly, Aamir Khan's Lal Singh Chaddha, the official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks' 1994 classic Forrest Gump, is also slated for the same day.

Speaking about the clash to Mumbai Mirror, the actor says, "We have 52 Fridays in a year and even fewer holiday weekends. We make over 200 Hindi films a year while Hollywood releases 40 more. Then there’s the South industry and other regional cinema. So, we should be happy if we have two big releases in a week. This year, on the Independence Day weekend we had three, Mission Mangal, Batla House, and Saaho till one bowed out."

On his silence on Unnao rape case

Akshay's repository of films includes a number of socially relevant titles, such as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Padman. However, the actor has yet not spoken out about the Unnao rape case, that his columnist-wife Twinkle Khanna was very vocal about. Addressing his silence, the star told the publication that he prefers to do something for a cause, rather than speaking about issues on Twitter. He says his films Padman and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha were not as commercially viable as a certain Rowdy Rathore or Singh is Kingg, adding that he addresses issues either through his films or donating.

On teaming up with Bhushan Kumar

Last year, Akshay confirmed his exit from T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar's biopic Mogul because of differences over the script. Later, even Aamir Khan was reportedly finalised for the role, but the project did not go on floors. Now, Akshay has revealed that he is going to collaborate with Bhushan Kumar for a new film, but shied away from divulging further information, saying that they will announce the project soon.

Updated Date: Aug 02, 2019 11:15:14 IST