Koffee with Karan season 6: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon discuss career goals, personal relationships

The sixth season of Koffee with Karan has seen many actors make their debuts. After Sara Ali Khan, Jahnvi Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan, who will soon be seen in Dinesh Vijan produced Luka Chuppi, also made their first appearance on the celebrity chat show.

Host Karan Johar brought up Sara's crush on Kartik, his dinner date with Ananya Pandey and a certain movie date with Shraddha Kapoor. The actor denied all rumours but added that he would ask Sara out on a date when he was wealthy enough. "She is a princess. So, you know, to ask her out on a date, I would require a certain bank balance," he told the host.

He explained that Ananya was just a friend and his co-actor in the remake of Pati, Patni aur Woh, also starring Bhumi Pednekar.

Johar also asked Kriti whether she had been dating Sushant Singh Rajput, but the actress refuted the gossip.

They also discussed their professional journeys with the host. Kartik shared that he was studying engineering at a Mumbai college, which was flexible enough for him to skip classes and try his hand at auditioning at roles. He also shared that he used to live in a two-bedroom house with 12 other boys. He said that he completed his education after Pyar Ka Punchnama 2 at his mother's behest.

Kriti, who had also originally pursued engineering, revealed that she had never planned to venture into acting but took it up after someone suggested it. She expressed her desire to step out of the small town girl role she has been portraying in most of her films, but added that no one gives her the opportunity.

Karan also asked whether the two had ever taken up a role just for the money. Kriti admitted that she had not been offered a huge sum for a role yet. She was last seen in Bareilly Ki Barfi while Kartik starred in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. Kartik won the game after saying that he would choose Sara over Jahnvi and said he did not think any actor in the Hindi film industry is overrated.

In the rapid fire round, Karan asked Kriti who she would set Kartik up with, to which she said Sara. She also said she used to have Hrithik Roshan's posters in her room when she was young and would want to have roles similar to the ones Alia Bhatt plays.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film set in Mathura, will release on 1 March. Luka Chuppi is supported by Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, and Vinay Pathak in pivotal roles.

Updated Date: Feb 11, 2019 13:18:13 IST