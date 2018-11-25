Koffee with Karan 6: Siblings Jahnvi, Arjun Kapoor discuss their romantic lives, get quizzed on celebrity chat show

After father-daughter duo Saif Ali Khan and Sara made an appearance on Koffee with Karan, siblings Jahnvi and Arjun Kapoor will grace the couch next. While the upcoming episode marks Jahnvi's debut, Arjun was seen on previous seasons with other celebrity guests. Jahnvi, who starred in the recent romantic drama Dhadak, is also part of Karan Johar's highly-anticipated multi-starrer Takht.

In the teaser of the episode, the Johar pits the siblings against each other as he quizzes them about pop culture and music. While Jahnvi promptly answers every question, Arjun struggles, confessing that he is completely out of loop.

Like every Koffee episode, this one will also see Johar question the stars about their personal lives. Things get awkward when the host says, "So we are really bonding like talking about our sex life." The Namaste England actor replies, "I need to look at this side to realise I am sitting with my sister and talking" Arjun, who has been rumoured to be in a relationship with Malaika Arora. He shies away from the question when Jahnvi enquires whether he is single or not.

View this post on Instagram Whose dating secrets will be revealed on #KoffeeWithKaran? #KoffeeWithArjun #KoffeeWithJanhvi A post shared by Star World (@starworldindia) on Nov 18, 2018 at 8:44am PST

The host then puts Jahnvi in a spot and brings up the rumours regarding her and co-star Khatter's relationship. Arjun slyly adds fuel to the fire saying that he does not know whether they are dating but "Ishaan is always around her."

Koffee with Karan is aired on Star World and is available for streaming on Hotstar.

