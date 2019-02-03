Koffee with Karan season 6: Aditya Roy Kapur, Sidharth Malhotra discuss coping with failure in new episode

The latest episode of Koffee with Karan season six will see Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur appear on the show for the first time together. Though it may seem like an unusual pairing, the actors' friendship goes back a long way.

They have known each other since school as they were classmates and are also gym buddies. As usual, this episode also saw the celebrities divulge some lesser known facts about themselves and also compete against each other for the rapid fire quiz. They also shared some anecdotes from their childhood like how Sidharth skipped school twice to watch Dil Chahta Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

From the promotional clips of the episode, scheduled to air on 3 February, Sidharth said he wanted Saif Ali Khan as his sibling. But when he was asked which Bollywood actor he would want as a wife, he said Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is married to his hypothetical sibling. Aditya was asked which song described him best and he named 'Main Aisa Kyu Hoon' from Lakshya.

Karan also broached the subject of failures and inquired how the actors coped. Sidharth said, "I just become quiet and aggressive. For me, I have come pretty far from where I grew up. So if I didn’t have the drive and the aggression, I wouldn’t have made it because there are millions of kids just like us who want to become leading actors. So my first reaction to something that I can’t get is aggression. Like kyun nahi (why not)?"

While Sidharth made his Bollywood debut in Karan's directorial Student of the Year in 2012, while Aditya is a part of the filmmaker's upcoming mega project Kalank, also starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt, among others.

