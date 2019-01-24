Luka Chhupi trailer: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon's live-in relationship becomes a family affair

Luka Chhupi has been creating the right kind of buzz ever since the release of its first look poster. Recently, the makers released the much awaited trailer. From the looks of it, this film, helmed by debutant Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, looks quite promising.

The narrative deals with a pleasantly fresh concept — that of live-in relationships. However, in small-town India, the concept becomes almost paradoxical so to speak. The makers have tried to capitalise on the very same dilemma to make Luka Chhupi. The star cast also boasts of stellar actors including the likes of Pankaj Tripathi, Alka Amin and the like.

The trailer has hilarious moments, as was expected with a Dinesh Vijan film. Worthy of noting is a sequence between Aaryan and Sanon, along with Aparshakti Khurana, where the couple have a fight of sorts regarding the 'limit' of their live-in and whether it will involve physical intimacy.

As reported earlier, the film will be seen traveling from Mathura to Gwalior and then Agra. While Kriti will be seen playing a woman from Mathura who had gone to Delhi to study and is now back in her hometown, Kartik will be seen portraying a TV reporter based in Mathura.

Luka Chhupi is slated to hit theatres on 1 March. Watch the trailer here.

Jan 24, 2019