Pati Patni Aur Woh first look: Kartik Aaryan passes off as a quintessential simpleton in this BR Chopra remake

Kartik Aaryan is set to essay Sanjeev Kumar's role in the remake of Pati, Patni aur Woh.

The original film follows Ranjeet Chaddha, a middle aged married man who has an extra-marital affair with his secretary Nirmala Deshpande (played by Ranjeeta Kaur). He makes her believe that his wife is terminally ill and they will soon be able to marry after she passes. In a hilarious turn of events, his lies are eventually exposed after his suspicious wife, played by Vidya Sinha, busts him.

Kartik Aaryan's look from #PatiPatniAurWoh... Remake of BR Chopra's evergreen classic... Costars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday... Directed by Mudassar Aziz... Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Juno Chopra. pic.twitter.com/vsKvDehjEo — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 5, 2019

The first look of Aaryan was recently released and the actor looks every bit of the ordinary government official. Dressed in a plain checkered shirt, Aaryan sports a moustache and neatly parted hair, giving him the overall look of a simpleton.

Pati Patni Aur Woh will be a remake of BR Chopra's iconic 1978 comedy. Actresses Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey have been finalised for the leading ladies' parts. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film will be bankrolled by T-Series's Bhushan Kumar, and BR Chopra's grandsons Juno Chopra and Abhay Chopra.

The casting of the film had fallen into slightly murky grounds when Taapsee Pannu claimed that the producers had unceremoniously dropped her from the project without notifying her of the development. The producers later responded saying they were trying several actresses before finalising anyone for the role, as is the norm.

Updated Date: Feb 05, 2019 10:01:00 IST