You are here:

Koffee with Karan season 6: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon discuss relationships, roles they could have played better

FP Staff

Feb 10, 2019 11:22:06 IST

The sixth installment of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan has seen many debuts like Sara Ali KhanJahnvi Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur as well as Prabhas and Rana Daggubati. Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan, who will be seen in Dinesh Vijan produced Luka Chuppi as TV news reporters, will also be sharing the couch for the first time.

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan. Star World

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan. Star World

In a previous episode, Sara had named Kartik as one actor who she would like to date in response to host Karan Johar's rapid fire question. In the teaser, Karan asks Kartik whether he was interested in the Simmba actress. Kriti further adds fuel to the fire and asks him whether he had sent his address to Sara.

In the rapid fire round, Kartik was asked which film he would have done better compared to the actor originally cast in the role. His instant response was Andhadhun, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu. However, when Karan asked if there was one lie he could tell without batting an eyelid, Kartik said, "That I could have done a better role in Andhadhun."

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan with host Karan Johar. Star World

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan with host Karan Johar. Star World

Kriti also shared tidbits from her journey as a model to a known face in the Hindi film industry. An engineer, she had never planned to venture into acting but took it up after someone suggested it, she revealed.

Karan also asks whether the two had taken up a role just for the money. Kriti admits that she has not been offered a huge sum for a role yet. She was last seen in Bareilly Ki Barfi while Kartik starred in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweetywhich crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film set in Mathura, will release on 1 March, 2019. Luka Chuppi is supported by Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, and Vinay Pathak in pivotal roles.

 

 

Updated Date: Feb 10, 2019 11:30:53 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , Karan Johar , Kartik Aaryan , Koffee with Karan , Koffee With Karan season 6 , Kriti Sanon , Luka Chuppi , Now Streaming BuzzPatrol , NowStreaming , Sara Ali Khan

also see

Ajay Devgn reportedly bags an Audi for winning 'Answer of the Season' on Koffee with Karan

Ajay Devgn reportedly bags an Audi for winning 'Answer of the Season' on Koffee with Karan

Koffee with Karan season 6: Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao on nepotism, crushes, and life before acting

Koffee with Karan season 6: Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao on nepotism, crushes, and life before acting

Luka Chuppi song 'Coca Cola' sees lead pair Kartik, Kriti groove to revamped version of hit 2018 single

Luka Chuppi song 'Coca Cola' sees lead pair Kartik, Kriti groove to revamped version of hit 2018 single