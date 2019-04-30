Katrina Kaif on being co-producer Atul Agnihotri's first choice for Bharat: In the end, that's what happened

Upon the release of its trailer, Katrina Kaif's dialogue from the film instantly became fodder for memes. Now, the actress has spoken about her role in Bharat and the origin story of the title 'Madam Sir' in the movie.

While Priyanka Chopra was first signed for the project, Katrina was reportedly co-producer Atul Agnihotri's first choice for the female lead. "Atul has always been very supportive and really wanted me to do the film. And in the end, that’s what happened," Katrina said in an interview to Mumbai Mirror. Katrina was brought on board for Bharat after Priyanka exited the project.

Speaking about her character Kumud, Katrina said that the she works at a employment exchange who hires men for an oil refinery. She further stated that the she prepared for the role for a span of two months.

Adding that the term 'Madam Sir' has been coined by director Ali Abbas Zafar himself, she explained to the daily, "For a woman like that to hold her dignity… her own… in the in the world today is tough, back in 1975, it was even tougher...When Bharat sees her for the first time, he likes her but then she puts him in his place like a domineering man, and becomes ‘Madam Sir’ in his mind."

Bharat, also starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani, releases in Eid 2019.

