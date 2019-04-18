Bharat: Salman Khan poses as Indian Navy officer, Katrina Kaif sports traditional avatar in fourth poster

Salman Khan's Bharat poster series has already created an uproar across the nation and now, the actor has shared the fourth poster of the film, which features both Salman and his leading lady Katrina Kaif.

In the poster, Salman's much anticipated navy officer's look has been depicted and Katrina Kaif is seen a more traditional avatar, wearing a mustard and brown salwar-kameez.

Sharing the new poster on his official social media handle, Salman wrote, "Meri Mitti. Mera Desh!"

Bharat will trace the journey of a man, spanning six decades. Hence, Salman will be seen sporting six varied looks through the years of his character's life. Earlier, the makers treated the audience with the teaser, that gives glimpses into the various phases of the film.

Including stellar performers like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, and Sunil Grover, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial boasts of an ensemble cast, promising power-packed performances.

The previous three posters depicted Salman as an old man, a construction worker and a young circus performer.

Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. It is slated to release on the occasion of Eid on 5 June.

Updated Date: Apr 18, 2019 12:28:59 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.