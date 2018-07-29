Bharat: Katrina Kaif replaces Priyanka Chopra; Jackie Shroff to play Salman Khan's father

After Priyanka Chopra walked out of Salman Khan's Bharat owing to personal reasons, DNA has reported that Katrina Kaif, who was the makers' original choice, has joined the cast. A source told the publication that producers Atul and Alvira Agnihotri share a warm relationship with Kaif and when Chopra's departure from the film was announced, they called Kaif and sorted out her dates. Kaif, who will play the female lead opposite Khan, is expected to join the team in September.

DNA also found that Jackie Shroff, who has previously played on-screen dad to Akshay Kumar and Sidharth Malhotra in Brothers, will star as Khan's father. "It’s essentially a beautiful story of a father and son, so when Jackie was offered the film, he liked the script and gave his nod." The team is reportedly currently shooting in Mumbai and Shroff will join the crew around the end of September.

However, there has not been an official announcement regarding this development. While Priyanka has opted out of the Salman Khan starrer, she is also shooting for Shonali Bose's The Sky is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

Bharat also has Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover in pivotal roles. It is a remake of the 2014 Korean film, Ode to My Father and will release in cinemas on Eid 2019.

