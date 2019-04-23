You are here:

Bharat trailer evokes hilarious memes of Katrina Kaif's dialogue in Salman Khan's film

FP Staff

Apr 23, 2019 10:31:40 IST

As Salman Khan dropped the trailer of his upcoming war drama, Bharat, fans and followers were prompt to watch the video clip.

Featuring Katrina Kaif opposite Salman, Bharat is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. As more people watched the trailer, social media platforms flooded with memes and reactions on Salman's Eid release. In fact, the Nagpur City Police also tweeted a funny picture with Salman's various avatars in the film.

Below are some of the best memes.

 

 

 

Bharat is scheduled to release on Eid, which is 5 June, 2019.

Updated Date: Apr 23, 2019 10:31:40 IST

tags: Ali Abbas Zafar , Bharat , Bharat trailer , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Katrina Kaif , Salman Khan , Shareworthy , Twitter reactions

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Bharat: Salman Khan is a grizzled old man in new poster of Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming war drama

Bharat: Salman Khan is a grizzled old man in new poster of Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming war drama

Bharat: Salman Khan poses as Indian Navy officer, Katrina Kaif sports traditional avatar in fourth poster

Bharat: Salman Khan poses as Indian Navy officer, Katrina Kaif sports traditional avatar in fourth poster

Bharat new poster sees Salman Khan as young construction worker, introduces Katrina Kaif's character

Bharat new poster sees Salman Khan as young construction worker, introduces Katrina Kaif's character