Bharat trailer evokes hilarious memes of Katrina Kaif's dialogue in Salman Khan's film

As Salman Khan dropped the trailer of his upcoming war drama, Bharat, fans and followers were prompt to watch the video clip.

Featuring Katrina Kaif opposite Salman, Bharat is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. As more people watched the trailer, social media platforms flooded with memes and reactions on Salman's Eid release. In fact, the Nagpur City Police also tweeted a funny picture with Salman's various avatars in the film.

Below are some of the best memes.

#BharatTrailer Food blogger Friend: I ate crispy fried bread with a dollop of butter and mashed potato curry with mint Me : What's that? Friend : Pav Bhaji Me : pic.twitter.com/yit3wCXw0M — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 22, 2019

When you write 2 pages For 2 marks answer Teacher : #BharatTrailer pic.twitter.com/2xgNJybUIv — Bohot Pyara 💕 (@Bohotpyara) April 22, 2019

Society Aunties : Beta Shaadi Karlo, Life Set Ho Jayegi Fir... Me :#BharatTrailer pic.twitter.com/xbVWMuXkz1 — संदीप कुमार💞🔥 (@Sycoo_boY) April 22, 2019

Bharat is scheduled to release on Eid, which is 5 June, 2019.

