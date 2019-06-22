Kareena Kapoor Khan to reunite with Aamir Khan after 3 Idiots, Talash for Lal Singh Chaddha

Kareena Kapoor Khan will be paired with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump. The film marks third collaboration between Kareena and Aamir who have previously starred together in 3 Idiots (2009) and the crime drama Talaash (2012).

IT’S OFFICIAL... Kareena Kapoor Khan teams up with Aamir Khan in #LaalSinghChaddha... Inspired by the classic #ForrestGump... Directed by Advait Chandan... Written by Atul Kulkarni... Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions... #Christmas 2020 release. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 22, 2019

Laal Singh Chaddha is a co-production between Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The film has been written by Atul Kulkarni and will be directed by Advait Chandan, who has Secret Superstar (2017) to his credit. The makers are aiming for a Christmas 2020 release, revealed a press release.

Forrest Gump, directed by Robert Zemeckis, released in 1994 and went on to win six Oscars, including best picture, best director and best actor for Hanks. The film, based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name, follows Forrest Gump, a dimwitted man from Alabama, who witnesses and unwittingly influences several historical events in 20th century USA. Kareena is likely to play Jenny, the love of Forrest’s life who survives child abuse and has a son with Forrest.

Kareena's Laal Singh Chaddha will now clash with her cousin Ranbir Kapoor's Luv Ranjan film on Christmas 2020 unless the latter gets pushed, as hinted by Ranbir.

Kareena who is all set to foray into the television industry as a celebrity judge for dance reality show Dance India Dance, was last seen in 2018's Veere Di Wedding. She recently wrapped up Raj Mehta's directorial Good News, which is slated to release on 27 December. Meanwhile, Kareena is prepping to play an important role in Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium and will also feature in Karan Johar's magnum-opus Takht.

