Good News cast announce film's wrap; Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor starrer to release on 6 September

The cast of Good News recently posted videos of wrapping up the final shooting schedule of the dramedy. Featuring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, Good News deals with the subject of surrogacy. Akshay posted a hilarious video of the four actors and announced the completion of the film. Debutant director Raj Mehta brings together Kareena and Akshay on screen after almost a decade. While Diljit and Kareena play a couple, Akshay will be seen opposite Lust Stories actress Kiara.

The video depicts the four actors miming sounds of ambulances while they are shot standing before an IVF chamber.

Good News is jointly backed by Karan Johar under his home banner Dharma Productions and Akshay's production house Cape of Good Films. Initially supposed to release in July this year, the film will now hit the screens on 6 September, 2019.

Updated Date: Apr 07, 2019 10:48:21 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.