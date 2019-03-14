Aamir Khan announces Lal Singh Chaddha, Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks' 1994 classic Forrest Gump

Aamir Khan on Thursday announced that his next project is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks' classic Forrest Gump.

Aamir shared the news on the occasion of his 54th birthday that the Hindi adaptation will be titled Lal Singh Chaddha, which he will co-produce with Viacom18 Motion Pictures. The film will be directed by Secret Superstar helmer Advait Chandan.

"My next film is finalised it is called Lal Singh Chaddha. It is being made by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions together. It will be directed by Advait Chandan. It is an adaptation of Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

"We have bought the rights from Paramount... I am playing the lead role of Lal Singh," Aamir told reporters here.

Forrest Gump, directed by Robert Zemeckis, released in 1994 and went on to win six Oscars, including best picture, best director and best actor for Hanks. The film, based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name, follows Forrest Gump, a dimwitted man from Alabama, who witnesses and unwittingly influences several historical events in 20th century USA.

The actor said the makers are yet to lock the cast for the film. "We have started the prep work on the film. The shoot will start from October. I will be prepping for six months. I have to lose weight. I will be losing 20 kgs. I have to be lean and slim," he added.

The makers of the film have not yet decided the release date for the film but are planning a 2020 outing.

"I have always loved Forrest Gump as a script. It is a wonderful story about this character. It is a life affirming story. It is a feel good film. It is a film for the whole family," Aamir said. The actor also revealed he would be sporting a turban "for some part of the film".

Aamir was last seen in Yash Raj Films' Thugs of Hindostan alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

