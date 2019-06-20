Kareena Kapoor Khan on judging Dance India Dance: Would rather have fun than be too strict

After a successful film career, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to foray into the television industry as a celebrity judge for a reality show. The Jab We Met actress will be making her TV debut with Dance Indian Dance Season 7, a reality dance show.

In an interview to Mid-day, Kareena revealed how excited she was about her TV debut and also addressed questions of being compared to other celebrity judges on different reality shows. She says, "There is no competition because I am coming the way I am. Competition is great, but I think it is between the shows rather than the judges. I am going to work with them with my heart. I have done that with my performances and succeeded, so hopefully, this goes the same way. I am looking to have fun rather than be too strict."

Kareena joins rapper Raftaar and choreographer Bosco Martis as judges for the seventh season of the show titled as Dance India Dance: Battle of the Champions. The contestants will be divided into four zonal teams and pitted against each other in weekly dance-offs in the dance reality show.

Kareena was last seen in 2018's Veere Di Wedding, co-starring Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. She recently wrapped up Raj Mehta's directorial Good News, which is slated to release on 27 December. Kareena will also play an important role in Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium.

