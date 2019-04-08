Angrezi Medium: Radhika Madan's Instagram post hints Kareena Kapoor Khan stars in Irrfan Khan's film

Radhika Madan took to her Instagram account on Sunday and announced that she is a part of Homi Adajania's directorial Angrezi Medium. The film is a sequel to the hit film Hindi Medium. The shooting is going on in Udaipur and the actress shared a picture of the clapboard to make the announcement on her social media.



As excited as the man behind!So so so grateful for this new journey.😇 @irrfan @homster @maddockfilms #kareenakapoorkhan #dineshvijan

As Radhika hashtagged Kareena Kapoor Khan in the caption of her post, it led to an accidental (or deliberate?) confirmation of Kareena being a part of the film. Previously, rumours were rife that Kareena had been roped in as the leading lady of Angrezi Medium, opposite Irrfan.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, when producer Dinesh Vijan was asked about Kareena playing the female lead in the project, he said, "Radhika Madan is playing Irrfan’s daughter but yes, there is another amazing leading lady. Talks are on."

Irrfan, who was going through a treatment for his neuroendocrine tumour in London, was off work for several months. He will return to Bollywood with this film.

Hindi Medium starred Saba Qamar (Pakistani actress) and Irrfan in lead roles and narrated the tale of a couple’s struggle to get their daughter's admission in an English medium school. The movie garnered praise from critics and audience alike, and went on to become one of the top grossers of 2017.

Updated Date: Apr 08, 2019 10:47:40 IST

