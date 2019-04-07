Karan Johar says he would 'surely' direct Kangana Ranaut, dubs her as 'one of the best actresses we have'

The tussle between Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar began ever since the actress sparked off the nepotism debate in Bollywood, dubbing the latter as "the flagbearer of nepotism" on his celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan. However, in a recent interview, Karan has praised Kangana, calling her one of the best actors in the industry.

During a conversation with his friend Apoorva Mehta, who is also the CEO of Dharma Productions in a chat show, Karan was asked if he would be comfortable directing Kangana in the near future. “Yes, for sure. Kangana is one of the best actresses we have," DNA quoted the filmmaker as saying.

He had earlier said that he would not have an issue working with Kangana if she were required for a film.

On the work front, Kangana is currently shooting for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's sports film, Panga, after which she will be seen in the rom-com, Mental Hai Kya, alongside Rajkummar Rao and Amrita Puri. She was also recently roped in to play actress-turned-former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa in her biopic.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is promoting his upcoming film Kalank, starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

