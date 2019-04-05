You are here:

Alia Bhatt's look from Kalank promotions; Kangana Ranaut tries Delhi street food: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Kangana Ranaut eats golgappa in Delhi

Kangana Ranaut, who is currently shooting for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's upcoming sports drama Panga, tried some golgappas from a popular chaat stall in Delhi. The film going to hit cinemas on 24 January, 2020.

Neetu Kapoor shares selfie with Ranbir and husband Rishi



Neetu Kapoor shared a selfie with son Ranbir and husband Rishi recently. Rishi is currently in the US, seeking treatment for an undisclosed illness.

Alia Bhatt wears white for the promotions of Kalank



View this post on Instagram 💥💥💥💥 A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on Apr 5, 2019 at 12:41am PDT



Alia Bhatt wore a white and gold Indian outfit for the ongoing promotions of her upcoming film Kalank. Her stylist Ami Patel shared a series of photographs in which the actress can be seen in a creation by Punit Balana.

Ranveer Singh dances to Men in Black theme song



Ranver Singh shared a video of himself dancing to Will Smith's Men in Black theme song. The actor will next bee seen in the sports drama 83.

Updated Date: Apr 05, 2019 16:56:46 IST

