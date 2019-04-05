You are here:

Alia Bhatt's look from Kalank promotions; Kangana Ranaut tries Delhi street food: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

FP Staff

Apr 05, 2019 16:56:46 IST

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Kangana Ranaut eats golgappa in Delhi

Kangana Ranaut, who is currently shooting for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's upcoming sports drama Panga, tried some golgappas from a popular chaat stall in Delhi. The film going to hit cinemas on 24 January, 2020.

Neetu Kapoor shares selfie with Ranbir and husband Rishi


View this post on Instagram

That amazing feeling in your lows when there is Positivity Happiness Love and that Wink !!!!

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on


Neetu Kapoor shared a selfie with son Ranbir and husband Rishi recently. Rishi is currently in the US, seeking treatment for an undisclosed illness.

Alia Bhatt wears white for the promotions of Kalank


 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

💥💥💥💥

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on


View this post on Instagram

@aliaabhatt in @punitbalanaofficial Earrings @norajewels ✨

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on


Alia Bhatt wore a white and gold Indian outfit for the ongoing promotions of her upcoming film Kalank. Her stylist Ami Patel shared a series of photographs in which the actress can be seen in a creation by Punit Balana.

Ranveer Singh dances to Men in Black theme song


View this post on Instagram

बिग विली स्टाइल 🕶 @willsmith

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on


Ranver Singh shared a video of himself dancing to Will Smith's Men in Black theme song. The actor will next bee seen in the sports drama 83.

Updated Date: Apr 05, 2019 16:56:46 IST

tags: Alia Bhatt , Bollywood , BuzzPatrol , Kalank , Kangana Ranaut , Men in Black , Neetu Kapoor , Panga , Ranbir Kapoor , Ranveer Singh , Rishi Kapoor , Shareworthy , SocialMediaStalkersGuide , Will Smith

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal dance to Varun Dhawan's Kalank song

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal dance to Varun Dhawan's Kalank song

Netflix reveals possible Sacred Games 2 episode titles; Priyanka, Nick dance to 'Tareefan': Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Netflix reveals possible Sacred Games 2 episode titles; Priyanka, Nick dance to 'Tareefan': Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji shares photo depicting the beginning of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's love story

Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji shares photo depicting the beginning of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's love story