Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao's Mental Hai Kya release date pushed; film to now open on 29 March, 2019

Mental Hai Kya, which was earlier scheduled to release on 22 February, 2019, will now be opening on 29 March, the makers announced on Thursday.

With the postponing of the release date of Mental Hai Kya, the film avoided a clash with Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De, but could now be clashing with Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon-starrer Luka Chuppi at the box office. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, will be narrating a love story based in Mathura.

Featuring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao in the lead, Mental Hai Kya will be marking the reunion of the duo after the hit 2014 film Queen, in which they played an engaged couple who later part ways.

Ekta Kapoor, who is producing the film, said in an earlier statement, "Mental Hai Kya celebrates the beauty in imperfections and in being different and shouts out, Sanity is overrated! I'm thrilled to work with Kangana and Raj on this one."

The Prakash Kovelamudi directorial will also be featuring Amyra Dastur and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles, along with Kangana and Rajkummar.

Updated Date: Oct 11, 2018 17:08 PM