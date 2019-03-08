You are here:

Panga first look: Kangana Ranaut shares a laugh with Jassie Gill; film to release on 24 January, 2020

Mar 08, 2019 10:33:46 IST

Kangana Ranaut's Panga has finally got its release date. The film is all set to hit theatres on 24 January, 2020. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to make the announcement.

 

Adarsh also shared a picture along with his tweet, which appears to feature Kangana and Jassie Gill who can be standing and sharing a hearty laugh together at dusk. Kangana will be seen playing the role of a Kabbadi player in the upcoming film. The film has been helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and also stars Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha in pivotal roles.

Reportedly, a lot of actors, including Kangana, have undergone training in kabaddi to be part of the upcoming sports film. In fact, Kangana has undergone rigorous training for over two months.

On August 21, last year, Ashwiny had confirmed the news of the film and revealed the cast as well.

She chose a unique way to announce the film as she shared a video, featuring snapshots of its cast members with their family. Meanwhile, Kangana was last seen in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi as warrior queen Rani Laxmi Bai. The actor will next be seen in Mental Hai Kya, which also stars Rajkummar Rao.

Updated Date: Mar 08, 2019 10:33:46 IST

