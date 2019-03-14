Kalank: Varun Dhawan shares new still of his character from Abhishek Varman's upcoming drama

Varun Dhawan shared another still of his character Zafar from Kalank on Twitter and wrote, "An iron-hearted man with an unapologetic atittude." Dhawan looks menacing in the scruffy avatar complete with kohl-rimmed eyes. The image shows him wrestling a bull in a gladiator arena.

Recently, the makers had unveiled first look stills of all the characters in the film. Kalank stars Varun as Zafar, Alia as Roop, Sonakshi Sinha as Satya Chaudhry, Aditya as Dev Chaudhry, Sanjay Dutt as Balraj Chaudhry and Madhuri Dixit as Begum Bahaar. A brief teaser that gave a glimpse of their world was also released on 12 March.

Karan Johar had on 6 March released a teaser and had in an Instagam post, recollected recollected how the film was actually conceptualised by his father, Yash, 15 years ago. It was the last film he worked on before he passed away. The filmmaker had called the film a 'story of turbulent relationships and eternal love.' Kalank will be set in 1940s, around unrest and turmoil faced by India and Pakistan.

The film has been produced by Karan, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It has been co-produced by Fox Star Studios.

Kalank will hit cinemas on 17 April.

