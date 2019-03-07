Kalank: First look of Aditya Roy Kapur's Dev Chaudhry in Abhishek Varman's upcoming period drama unveiled

After introducing Varun Dhawan's Zafar, the makers of Kalank released the first look of Aditya Roy Kapur's character Dev Chaudhry. Dhawan dropped the poster from his official Twitter account and described Dev as someone who "defines the nobility of his era." Johar also shared the still and wrote "A virtuous heart with an uncorrupted mind."

The poster shows a burning car and buildings with Kapur holding what looks like a sword.

Helmed by Abhishek Varman, the epic period drama is going to be set in 1940s, around the hard times faced by India and Pakistan. Kalank stars Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Varun Dhawan.

Johar on 6 March dropped the film's teaser and had in an Instagram post, recollected how the film was actually conceptualised by his father, Yash, 15 years ago. It was the last film he worked on before he passed away.

Alia and Varun recently announced that they had wrapped up the shooting for the multi-starrer. Kalank will be the duo's fourth film together. The film was initially supposed to feature Sridevi but she was replaced by Madhuri after the actress's untimely demise in Dubai last year.

Slated for a 19 April release, The film is being produced by Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It has been co-produced by Fox Star Studios.

