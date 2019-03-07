Kalank: First look of Sanjay Dutt as Balraj Chaudhry in Karan Johar-produced historical drama
Karan Johar has unveiled the character poster of Sanjay Dutt in the epic period drama Kalank, helmed by Abhishek Varman, whose directorial debut was 2 States. Dutt, bespectacled and bearded, sports a forlorn expression. Johar introduced Balraj as "the most powerful voice of the table."
The most powerful voice of the table, the formidable Balraj Chaudhry. @duttsanjay #MenOfKalank #Kalank #AdityaRoyKapur @Varun_dvn @aliaa08 @sonakshisinha @MadhuriDixit @abhivarman @apoorvamehta18 #SajidNadiadwala @ipritamofficial @foxstarhindi @DharmaMovies @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/AGhptFU4hI
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 7, 2019
The makers had also offered glimpses of Varun Dhawan as Zafar and Aditya Roy Kapur as Dev Choudhry.
Kalank will be set in the 1940s, around the hard times faced by India and Pakistan. Kalank stars also stars Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Madhuri Dixit-Nene.
Johar on 6 March dropped the film's teaser and had in an Instagram post, recollected how the film was actually conceptualised by his father, Yash, 15 years ago. It was the last film he worked on before he passed away.
