Kalank: First look of Sanjay Dutt as Balraj Chaudhry in Karan Johar-produced historical drama

Karan Johar has unveiled the character poster of Sanjay Dutt in the epic period drama Kalank, helmed by Abhishek Varman, whose directorial debut was 2 States. Dutt, bespectacled and bearded, sports a forlorn expression. Johar introduced Balraj as "the most powerful voice of the table."

The makers had also offered glimpses of Varun Dhawan as Zafar and Aditya Roy Kapur as Dev Choudhry.

Kalank will be set in the 1940s, around the hard times faced by India and Pakistan. Kalank stars also stars Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Madhuri Dixit-Nene.

Johar on 6 March dropped the film's teaser and had in an Instagram post, recollected how the film was actually conceptualised by his father, Yash, 15 years ago. It was the last film he worked on before he passed away.

Alia and Varun recently announced that they had wrapped up the shooting for the multi-starrer. Kalank will be the duo's fourth film together. The film was initially supposed to feature Sridevi but she was replaced by Madhuri after the actress's untimely demise in Dubai last year.

Slated for a 19 April release, the film is being produced by Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It has been co-produced by Fox Star Studios

Updated Date: Mar 07, 2019 17:31:57 IST