Kalank: First look of Alia Bhatt as Roop in Abhishek Varman's upcoming period drama unveiled

Karan Johar shared the first look of Alia Bhatt as Roop in Abhishek Varman's upcoming epic period drama Kalank. "To love her is to love fire," he wrote. The actress can be seen in a bridal attire and heavy jewellery.

The makes had recently introduced the first stills of Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt's characters. Kalank will be set in 1940s, around the hard times faced by India and Pakistan. Kalank also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Madhuri Dixit.

Johar on 6 March dropped the film's teaser and had in an Instagram post, recollected how the film was actually conceptualised by his father, Yash, 15 years ago. It was the last film he worked on before he passed away.

Alia and Varun recently announced that they had wrapped up the shooting for the multi-starrer. Kalank will be the duo's fourth film together. The film was initially supposed to feature Sridevi but she was replaced by Madhuri after the actress's untimely demise in Dubai last year.

Slated for a 19 April release, the film is being produced by Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It has been co-produced by Fox Star Studios.

Updated Date: Mar 08, 2019 11:27:25 IST