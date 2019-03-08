Kalank: First look of Alia Bhatt as Roop in Abhishek Varman's upcoming period drama unveiled
Karan Johar shared the first look of Alia Bhatt as Roop in Abhishek Varman's upcoming epic period drama Kalank. "To love her is to love fire," he wrote. The actress can be seen in a bridal attire and heavy jewellery.
To love her is to love fire. Presenting Roop! @aliaa08 #WomenOfKalank #Kalank@duttsanjay #AdityaRoyKapur @Varun_dvn @sonakshisinha @MadhuriDixit @abhivarman @apoorvamehta18 #SajidNadiadwala @ipritamofficial @foxstarhindi @DharmaMovies @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/HVRzyu2hnK
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 8, 2019
The makes had recently introduced the first stills of Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt's characters. Kalank will be set in 1940s, around the hard times faced by India and Pakistan. Kalank also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Madhuri Dixit.
Johar on 6 March dropped the film's teaser and had in an Instagram post, recollected how the film was actually conceptualised by his father, Yash, 15 years ago. It was the last film he worked on before he passed away.
