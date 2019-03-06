Kalank: Karan Johar shares glimpse of Abhishek Varman's epic period drama, starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan

Karan Johar shared a glimpse into his passion project Kalank, which he called a 'story of turbulent relationships and eternal love.' Helmed by Abhishek Varman, the epic period drama is going to be set in 1940s, around the hard times faced by India and Pakistan.

Kalank stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Aditya Roy Kapur. In an Instagram post, Karan recollected how the film was actually conceptualised by his father, Yash, 15 years ago. It was the last film he worked on before he passed away.

Alia and Varun recently announced that they had wrapped up the shooting for the multi-starrer. Kalank will be the duo's fourth film together. The film was initially supposed to feature Sridevi but she was replaced by Madhuri after the actress's untimely demise in Dubai last year.

Slated for a 19 April release, The film is being produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It has been co-produced by Fox Star Studios.

Updated Date: Mar 06, 2019 20:28:43 IST