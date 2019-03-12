Kalank teaser: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt play star-crossed lovers in Karan Johar's upcoming period drama

The makers of Kalank dropped the teaser on 12 March. The brief video, which opens with Varun Dhawan's voiceover, hints at how all the characters are interconnected. Like every Karan Johar film, the period drama directed by Abhishek Varman also boasts of majestic sets as well as exquisite period costumes and jewellery.

The teaser features montages of Aditya Roy Kapur holding a sword, ready to face an angry mob and Varun walking past an enthusiastic audience, ready to fight in what seems like a gladiator arena. Alia Bhatt and Varun play star crossed lovers and she can be seen shedding a lone tear as she marries Aditya, possibly against her will.

Recently, the makers had unveiled first look stills of all the characters in the film. Kalank stars Varun as Zafar, Alia as Roop, Sonakshi Sinha as Satya Chaudhry, Aditya as Dev Chaudhry, Sanjay Dutt as Balraj Chaudhry and Madhuri Dixit as Begum Bahaar.

Karan Johar had on 6 March released a teaser and had in an Instagam post, recollected recollected how the film was actually conceptualised by his father, Yash, 15 years ago. It was the last film he worked on before he passed away. The filmmaker had called the film a 'story of turbulent relationships and eternal love.' Kalank will be set in 1940s, around unrest and turmoil faced by India and Pakistan.

The film is being produced by Karan, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It has been co-produced by Fox Star Studios.

Kalank will release on 17 April.

Watch the teaser here.

Updated Date: Mar 12, 2019 13:36:24 IST