You are here:

Kalank: Sonakshi Sinha plays Satya Chaudhry in Abhishek Varman's upcoming historical drama

FP Staff

Mar 08, 2019 14:24:29 IST

Karan Johar shared the first look still of Sonakshi Sinha as Satya Chaudhry in Abhishek Varman's upcoming epic period drama Kalank. The actress, who can be seen in heavy jewellery, a bindi and sindoor, seems despondent in the photo. Karan described her as "pure, elegant and filled with love".

Previously the makers had introduced Alia Bhatt as Roop, Varun Dhawan as Zafar, Aditya Roy Kapur as Dev Choudhry and Sanjay Dutt as Balraj Choudhry. Madhuri Dixit-Nene is also part of the film's cast, which will be set in the 1940s during the unrest and turmoil between India and Pakistan.

Johar had on 6 March released a teaser and had in an Instagam post, recollected recollected how the film was actually conceptualised by his father, Yash, 15 years ago. It was the last film he worked on before he passed away.

The multi-starrer's filming was recently wrapped up. Kalank will be Alia and Varun's fourth film together after Student of the Year, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhani and the forthcoming Shuddhi.

Kalank will release in cinemas on 19 April.

Updated Date: Mar 08, 2019 14:24:29 IST

tags: Abhishek Varman , Aditya Roy Kapur , Alia Bhatt , balraj choudhry , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , dev choudhry , Kalank , Karan Johar , Madhuri Dixit-Nene , roop , Sanjay Dutt , satya chaudhry , Sonakshi Sinha , Varun Dhawan , Zafar

also see

Kalank: Karan Johar shares glimpse of Abhishek Varman's epic period drama, starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan

Kalank: Karan Johar shares glimpse of Abhishek Varman's epic period drama, starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan

Kalank: First look of Alia Bhatt as Roop in Abhishek Varman's upcoming period drama unveiled

Kalank: First look of Alia Bhatt as Roop in Abhishek Varman's upcoming period drama unveiled

Kalank: First look of Aditya Roy Kapur's Dev Chaudhry in Abhishek Varman's upcoming period drama unveiled

Kalank: First look of Aditya Roy Kapur's Dev Chaudhry in Abhishek Varman's upcoming period drama unveiled