Kalank: First look of Madhuri Dixit as Begum Bahaar in Karan Johar produced period drama revealed

Karan Johar shared the first look still of Madhuri Dixit as Begum Bahaar in Abhishek Varman's upcoming epic period drama Kalank. From the poster, it seems like her character will be a dancer in the film. "A true begum of hearts", wrote Karan in the tweet.

Previously the makers had introduced Alia Bhatt as Roop, Varun Dhawan as Zafar, Aditya Roy Kapur as Dev Choudhry, Sonakshi Sinha as Satya Choudhry and Sanjay Dutt as Balraj Choudhry. It has been reported that the film will be set in the 1940s during the unrest and turmoil between India and Pakistan.

Johar had on 6 March released a teaser and had in an Instagam post, recollected recollected how the film was actually conceptualised by his father, Yash, 15 years ago. It was the last film he worked on before he passed away.

The multi-starrer's filming was recently wrapped up. Kalank will be Alia and Varun's fourth film together after Student of the Year, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhani and the forthcoming Shuddhi.

Kalank will release in cinemas on 19 April.

Updated Date: Mar 08, 2019 16:24:37 IST