Kabir Singh's 'Kaise Hua' is another love song, this time depicting Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani's college romance

The makers of Kabir Singh released a new track 'Kaise Hua' on 13 June (Thursday). It has been composed and sung by Vishal Mishra with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir. This is the fourth song from the film after the instant hits, 'Bekhayali', 'Mere Sohneya' and 'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage'. Even before 'Bekhayali's official release, various covers had started making the rounds on social media.

The new song depicts the lead characters Kabir (Shahid Kapoor) and Preeti (Kiara Advani) in college, where they first met and were instantly infatuated with each other.

Kapoor shared the song on Twitter:

The film is the official Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, which starred Vijay Devarakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead. The story follows a young, successful doctor, who turns into an alcoholic after his love interest marries another man, leaving him heartbroken. Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who helmed the original, has directed the remake as well.

Kabir Singh, a T-Series and Cine1 Studios presentation, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. The film is slated to release on 21 June.

Watch the video here.



Updated Date: Jun 13, 2019 18:22:14 IST

