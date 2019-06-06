Kabir Singh song Mere Sohneya gives a glimpse into Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani's tumultuous romance

The latest song from Kabir Singh titled 'Mere Sohneya' is an ode to the intense, passionate love of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's characters. Composed and sung by Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur, the song has been written by Irshad Kamil.

The song gives a glimpse into the tumultuous love story of the lead characters, and how both try to navigate life and romance.

Shahid Kapoor shared the song on Instagram.



Ahead of Mere Sohneya's release, Parampara spoke about the song with Hindustan Times. "Anyone who has fallen in love will connect to 'Mere Sohneya.' It has so much love that it got approved by everyone at the first hearing. Hope the audience will love it," Parampara said. The makers also dropped a new poster announcing the song's release.

This is the third song from Kabir Singh after the instant hits, 'Bekhayali' and 'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage'. Even before 'Bekhayali's official release, various covers had started making the rounds on social media.

The film is the official Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, which starred Vijay Devarakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead. Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who helmed the original, has directed the remake as well.

Kabir Singh, a T-Series and Cine1 Studios presentation, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. The film is slated to release on 21 June.

Watch the song here



Updated Date: Jun 06, 2019 14:21:32 IST

