Kabir Singh trailer: Shahid Kapoor plummets to self-destruction and alcoholism in Arjun Reddy Hindi remake

The first trailer of Kabir Singh maps the downward spiral of Shahid Kapoor's titular character. Kabir Singh is the official Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, which starred Vijay Devarakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead.

In the final few seconds of the trailer, Kabir declares that he is not "a rebel without a cause". However, from the looks of the trailer, it seems Kabir himself is not aware of his temperament. He screams, shouts, bullies and threatens people at will, without a care in the world. His friends warn him that he is morphing into an abusive alcoholic, reminding him that the love of his love will not return to him despite his actions.

The scene then shifts to his medical college days, where Kiara Advani's mild-mannered Preeti is introduced. Love blossoms, but it soon turns into obsession. Preeti gets married to another man, leaving Kabir heartbroken.

"Since it is the same director of the original film, I'm sure it will be really good and I'm excited to watch it. I'm waiting for it," Devarakonda had said about the remake in an earlier interview.

Kabir Singh is scheduled to hit the theatres on 21 June.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: May 13, 2019 14:00:14 IST

