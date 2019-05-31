You are here:

Kabir Singh new song Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage shows Shahid Kapoor gradually taking to alcoholism

Kabir Singh makers have released yet another love song titled 'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage', after the instant hit 'Bekhayaali'.

The video begins with a brooding Shahid Kapoor aimlessly riding his motorcycle, trying to cope up with heartbreak. Further, struggling with his memories and flashbacks of the female lead Kiara Advani, we witness him slowly plummeting into alcoholism.

The song has been composed and penned down by Mithoon. Arijit Singh has lent his voice to this love ballad.

The film is the official Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, which starred Vijay Devarakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead. Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who helmed the original, has directed the remake as well.

"Since it is the same director of the original film, I'm sure it will be really good and I'm excited to watch it. I'm waiting for it," Devarakonda had said about the remake in an earlier interview.

Kabir Singh, a T-Series and Cine1 Studios presentation, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde.

Kabir Singh is scheduled to hit the theatres on 21 June.

Updated Date: May 31, 2019 14:37:58 IST

