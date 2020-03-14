Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Toofan, Sardar Udham Singh, KGF: Chapter 2, Anubhav Sinha's next — new release dates announced

The outbreak of Coronavirus led to shifts in major events in the entertainment industry in India. With a few states declaring theatre hall shutdowns, many films have pushed their release dates, causing consecutive shifts in each production house's film slates for this year and the next one.

However, aside from that, there were a few film releases for later this year which were announced on 13 March.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Jayeshbhai Jordaar, directed by debutante filmmaker Divyang, marks a reunion of Ranveer Singh and producer Maneesh Sharma, who gave the actor his first big break with the 2010 directorial Band Baaja Baaraat. The film has now taken up the spot assigned to Ritesh Sidhwani's Toofan. The Yash Raj venture thus will release on 2 October. It will clash with Milap Zaveri's cop drama Satyamev Jayate 2, starring John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar.

Check out the announcement

Toofan Toofan, featuring Farhan Akhtar in the lead, narrates the story of a boxer's life. The film also features Vijay Maurya, Mrunal Thakur, and Paresh Rawal in important roles. Initially slated to release on 2 October, the film will now hit theatres on 18 September. Check out the announcement

Sardar Udham Singh

Shoojit Sircar's next directorial, based on Indian freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, was supposed to release on 2 October. Instead, it was announced on Friday, an anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, the film will now hit theatres on 15 January, 2021.

Check out the announcement

View this post on Instagram

NEW RELEASE DATE... #SardarUdham - which was slated for release on 2 Oct 2020 - will now release in 2021: 15 Jan 2021... Stars #VickyKaushal... Directed by Shoojit Sircar... Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar... Glimpse...

A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh) on Mar 13, 2020 at 4:15am PDT

KGF: Chapter 2 A sequel to Yash's 2018 hit gangster drama, KGF: Chapter 2 features Srinidhi Shetty, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash, and Sanjay Dutt. The film is scheduled to release on 23 October, in multiple languages, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. Check out the announcement

Anubhav Sinha's upcoming directorial venture

After dolling out films like Article 15 and Thappad, Anubhav Sinha will reunite with Ayushmann Khurrana on an action thriller. Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh made the announcement on social media. The yet-untitled film is supposed to hit theatres on 16 October.

Check out the announcement

View this post on Instagram

IT'S OFFICIAL... After #Mulk, #Article15 and #Thappad... Anubhav Sinha to direct #AyushmannKhurrana... An action thriller [not titled yet]... 16 Oct 2020 release. Anubhav and Ayushmann reunite after the much-acclaimed and successful #Article15.

A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh) on Mar 13, 2020 at 7:13am PDT

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 14, 2020 10:53:41 IST