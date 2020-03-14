Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Toofan, Sardar Udham Singh, KGF: Chapter 2, Anubhav Sinha's next — new release dates announced
The outbreak of Coronavirus led to shifts in major events in the entertainment industry in India. With a few states declaring theatre hall shutdowns, many films have pushed their release dates, causing consecutive shifts in each production house's film slates for this year and the next one.
However, aside from that, there were a few film releases for later this year which were announced on 13 March.
Jayeshbhai Jordaar, directed by debutante filmmaker Divyang, marks a reunion of Ranveer Singh and producer Maneesh Sharma, who gave the actor his first big break with the 2010 directorial Band Baaja Baaraat. The film has now taken up the spot assigned to Ritesh Sidhwani's Toofan. The Yash Raj venture thus will release on 2 October. It will clash with Milap Zaveri's cop drama Satyamev Jayate 2, starring John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar.
Toofan Toofan, featuring Farhan Akhtar in the lead, narrates the story of a boxer's life. The film also features Vijay Maurya, Mrunal Thakur, and Paresh Rawal in important roles. Initially slated to release on 2 October, the film will now hit theatres on 18 September. Check out the announcement
Aditya Chopra [#YRF] and Ritesh Sidhwani [#Excel] to release films on different dates... #JayeshbhaiJordaar to release on 2 Oct 2020... #Toofaan on 18 Sept 2020... OFFICIAL statement... A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh) on
Shoojit Sircar's next directorial, based on Indian freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, was supposed to release on 2 October. Instead, it was announced on Friday, an anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, the film will now hit theatres on 15 January, 2021.
NEW RELEASE DATE... #SardarUdham - which was slated for release on 2 Oct 2020 - will now release in 2021: 15 Jan 2021... Stars #VickyKaushal... Directed by Shoojit Sircar... Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar... Glimpse...
KGF: Chapter 2 A sequel to Yash's 2018 hit gangster drama, KGF: Chapter 2 features Srinidhi Shetty, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash, and Sanjay Dutt. The film is scheduled to release on 23 October, in multiple languages, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. Check out the announcement
RELEASE DATE FINALIZED... #KGFChapter2 to release on 23 Oct 2020... Stars #Yash, #SanjayDutt, #SrinidhiShetty and #RaveenaTandon... Directed by Prashanth Neel... Poster... A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh) on
Anubhav Sinha's upcoming directorial venture
After dolling out films like Article 15 and Thappad, Anubhav Sinha will reunite with Ayushmann Khurrana on an action thriller. Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh made the announcement on social media. The yet-untitled film is supposed to hit theatres on 16 October.
IT'S OFFICIAL... After #Mulk, #Article15 and #Thappad... Anubhav Sinha to direct #AyushmannKhurrana... An action thriller [not titled yet]... 16 Oct 2020 release. Anubhav and Ayushmann reunite after the much-acclaimed and successful #Article15.
Updated Date: Mar 14, 2020 10:53:41 IST