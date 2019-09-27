Satyameva Jayate 2: Sequel of John Abraham's vigilante drama to now release on 2 October, 2020

The sequel of John Abraham-starrer vigilante action film Satyameva Jayate will release on 2 October, 2020, the makers have announced in a statement. The film will clash with Shoojit Sircar's period drama Sardar Udham Singh, starring Vicky Kaushal as the titular hero, as well as the Hindi remake of Sylvester Stallone's Rambo, starring Tiger Shroff in the lead.

Satyameva Jayate 2 was previously slated to hit the screens of 15 August, 2020, along with Abhishek Dudhaiya's war drama Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Check out the announcement here

IT'S OFFICIAL... John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in #SatyamevaJayate2... Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani... 2 Oct 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/cokphhns7s — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 27, 2019

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment), the sequel will see filmmaker Divya Khosla Kumar return to acting. Divya will play the leading lady in the film, the statement confirms.

Bhushan says, "Emmay and T-Series have become a family and our association together have always been fruitful. Satyameva Jayate was a blockbuster, and making the second one with Milap and John was a no-guess game. And all the best to Divya, who has joined the team with this one.”

Nikkhil adds, “After the blockbuster Satyameva Jayate, we are very happy and delighted to bring to the audiences Satyameva Jayate 2 with the super-hit teams of Emmay and T-Series."

The first film narrated the story of a cop (Monoj Bajpayee), who has been given the task to catch a person named Vir (John), who is on a spree of killing corrupt police officials. Both Bajpayee and John fight for the same reason but they are divided by law. The film hit the theatres on Independence Day 2018, and had the highest opening day for an A-rated film. Despite raking in Rs 103.21 crore domestically, the film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences.

Milap Milan Zaveri, who also directed the original movie, will return to the director's chair with the sequel. The director will begin work on Satyameva Jayate 2 post the release of his upcoming film, Marjaavaan. Featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, and Tara Sutaria, Marjaavaan is slated to release on 8 November.

