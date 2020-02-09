You are here:

KGF: Chapter 2 — Raveena Tandon joins cast of Yash's gangster drama sequel

Raveena Tandon has boarded the cast of KGF: Chapter 2, a sequel to Yash's 2018 hit gangster drama. The announcement was shared by director Prasanth Neel. Tandon will play a character named Ramika Sen.

The cast of KGF: Chapter 2 also Srinidhi Shetty, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash, Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.

Here is the announcement

The lady who issues the death warrant has arrived!!! A warm welcome to you @TandonRaveena mam. #RamikaSen In the building. #KGFChapter2pic.twitter.com/5MTmhz3D8z — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) February 9, 2020

The first look of Yash as Rocky from the sequel was shared by the makers in December 2019. The poster featured a bell-bottom clad Yash raising a pillar along with the mineworkers

KGF: Chapter 1 was Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment's debut into Kannada territories as a production house. They are also scheduled to back and distribute the sequel to the film.

The narrative of the first part follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster. KGF: Chapter 1 had ended with Rocky (Yash) murdering Garuda and freeing Adheera from the promises he made to his brother Suryavardhan, the second installment will revolve around the power struggle between Rocky and Adheera, which the filmmakers have described as “mother of all collisions."

Produced by Hombale Films, KGF: Chapter 2 will release worldwide in multiple languages namely Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

