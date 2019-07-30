Toofan: Paresh Rawal joins Farhan Akhtar in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's sports drama, will play a boxing coach

Paresh Rawal has joined the cast of Rekeysh Omprakash Mehra's upcoming film Toofan. Billed as a sports drama, the film sees Farhan Akhtar play the lead role of a boxer. Paresh will portray the boxing coach to Farhan's character in the film.

Speaking about casting Paresh in the film, Mehra tells Mumbai Mirror, "Every director has a bucket list of actors and Paresh bhai was on the top of mine. I am absolutely thrilled to have him entering the Toofan family. Both Paresh and Farhan are great actors and both their characters are author-backed and well sketched out. There is a huge offering in store for the audience."

The report adds that Paresh had come on board back in April, and has been training with Farhan in Mumbai for a month now.

Paresh was last seen in Aditya Dhar's debut film Uri: The Surgical Strike. Also starring Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, and Mohit Raina, the film saw Paresh essay Govind Bhardwaj, based on India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. He will be next seen in the third instalment of director Indra Kumar's hit comedy franchise, Hera Pheri. However, latest reports suggest that the film has been delayed yet again. Paresh is set to reprise his role as Babu bhaiya, alongside Akshay Kumar and Suneil Shetty.

On the other hand, Farhan has reunited with Rakeysh Omprakash MehraMehra after their 2013 sports biographical drama Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. He has routinely been sharing training videos from his practice sessions on Instagram.

Apart from Mehra's film, Farhan will also be seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky is Pink, where he plays a father to Zaira Wasim's Aisha Chaudhary, a girl who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13. Farhan will be seen alongside Priyanka Chopra in the film.

