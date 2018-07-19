Is Ranbir Kapoor going to replace Arshad Warsi as Circuit in the next Munna Bhai film?

Ranbir Kapoor recently starred in the Rajkumar Hirani helmed biopic Sanju that revolved around the many phases of actor Sanjay Dutt's life. The film was a commercial success and managed to cross the Rs 300 crore mark at the box-office. Kapoor's authentic transformation to Dutt, from using prosthetics to adopting a grueling workout schedule, left everyone impressed.

Now, a recent report by Filmfare reveals that Hirani was so impressed by Kapoor's performance that he intends to cast him as Circuit in another upcoming Munna Bhai film.

This means Arshad Warsi, who has in the past played the iconic sidekick to Munna Bhai, will be replaced. However, no official announcement or confirmation has been made by the makers. Warsi was earlier replaced by Akshay Kumar in Jolly LLB 2 (2017), the sequel to Jolly LLB, which released in 2013 and also starred Boman Irani and Amrita Rao.

Meanwhile, Kapoor is shooting in Bulgaria for Ayan Mukherji's period drama Brahmastra, also starring Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, TV star Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. Dutt also has various upcoming projects including Prassthanam, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, Torbaaz, Panipat, and Kalank.

Kapoor and Dutt will be seen sharing screen space in Yash Raj Film's Shamshera, directed by Karan Malhotra (of Agneepath), slated for a 2020 release. Vaani Kapoor also co-stars in the film that is expected to go on the floors by the end of 2018.

Updated Date: Jul 19, 2018 15:46 PM