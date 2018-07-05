Sanju: Munna Bhai MBBS classroom scene memes flood Twitter, from Thanos to Sharman Joshi

Twitter always finds fodder to feed its meme-lords. This time, it is the iconic classroom scene from Munna Bhai MBBS reproduced in Sanju that has taken the Twitterverse by storm.

The dialogue, “Woh bahar casualty mein koi marne ki halat mein raha to usko form bharna zaruri hai kya?” (If someone’s out there dying in the casualty ward, does he have to fill a form first?), asked by Munnabhai to the dean of the college, Dr Asthana. Munnabhai MBBS had raised the umpteen number of questions that plague millennials.

The scene might have been rehashed to perfection by Ranbir Kapoor, but Twitterati had many more questions in store:

@MaharashtriansM Woh admin ke pressure se iss template pe meme banana jaruri hain kya ? pic.twitter.com/EZ30SnH2Uf — Shantanu Gadkar (@shaantanu1995) July 3, 2018

woh kammo ki shadi ke liye Maruti 800 dena jaruri hai kya.. pic.twitter.com/aLDNySrDmt — Naveen Paul (@BakchodPaul) July 3, 2018

Some decided to keep the queries topical:

Wo bolna jaruri hai kya 😂😂 https://t.co/BobAarAZ4V — vïshâl sìñgh🔥 (@Mr__K_K_C) July 5, 2018

Spirit of Mumbai dikhane ke liye bhaari barsat mein ghar se office jana jaruri hain kya? #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/EQRVggNATn — Kim Jong Un (@ReaIKimJongUn) July 3, 2018

Permission Lena Jaruri hain kya? pic.twitter.com/96UDfhPVU6 — Sujit Singh 🇮🇳 (@S_for_sujit) July 2, 2018

And then there were some who asked the most pertinent questions:

#memester Is meme ka caption mann me padhne ke liye Sanju baba ki awaaz zaroori hai kya? pic.twitter.com/jy6uUHQ4tk — Abdul Haq (@abdul7msd) July 5, 2018

Then there were some who could not help but pour their grief out

Har waqt results k baad sharmaji aur guptaji k bete ka example dena zaroori hai kya?#sanjumeme pic.twitter.com/1GVR7CskjD — Priyaa🐈 (@iampriyaparmar) July 4, 2018

And finally, Circuit (the popular character essayed by Arshad Warsi in Munnabhai MBBS) points out the important detail we all missed out on:

