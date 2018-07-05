You are here:

Sanju: Munna Bhai MBBS classroom scene memes flood Twitter, from Thanos to Sharman Joshi

FP Staff

Jul,05 2018 16:29:42 IST

Twitter always finds fodder to feed its meme-lords. This time, it is the iconic classroom scene from Munna Bhai MBBS reproduced in Sanju that has taken the Twitterverse by storm.

Ranbir Kapoor playing Sanjay Dutt's Murli Prasad Sharma from Munna Bhai MBBS in Sanju. YouTube screengrab

The dialogue, “Woh bahar casualty mein koi marne ki halat mein raha to usko form bharna zaruri hai kya?” (If someone’s out there dying in the casualty ward, does he have to fill a form first?), asked by Munnabhai to the dean of the college, Dr Asthana. Munnabhai MBBS had raised the umpteen number of questions that plague millennials.

The scene might have been rehashed to perfection by Ranbir Kapoor, but Twitterati had many more questions in store:

 

Some decided to keep the queries topical:

And then there were some who asked the most pertinent questions:

Then there were some who could not help but pour their grief out

And finally, Circuit (the popular character essayed by Arshad Warsi in Munnabhai MBBS) points out the important detail we all missed out on:

