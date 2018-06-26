You are here:

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 first look; Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra vacation in Goa: Social Media's Stalkers Guide

Kangana Ranaut and Mental Hai Kya team go out on a dinner date

Looks like Kangana Ranaut is having a good time in London as she shoots for her upcoming film Mental Hai Kya with Rajkummar Rao. She recently shared a picture with her team outside a restaurant.

The actor always updates her fans, despite her busy schedule. On 25 June she posted a picture from a night out with the team, including co-stars Rao and Jimmy Shergill.

Priyanka Chopra and rumoured beau Nick Jonas visit Goa

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas headed to Goa for a holiday , where they were also joined by Parineeti Chopra. A fan account posted pictures of the celebrities enjoying a meal together. According to News18, PC even hosted a party that was attended by Parineeti, Alia Bhatt and Nick Jonas, among others.

Parineeti also shared a video clip of her dancing with Priyanka from their holiday and singing 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani'.

Drake shares the teaser of his new album

Drake's released teased fans with a trailer of his newest album Scorpion, which will release on 29 June. He had earlier released a track from that album titled 'I'm Upset' followed by its music video.

Ellen shares 'Best of Pride' snippets from her show

June is celebrated as LGBTQ Pride Month and Ellen DeGeneres shared a collage of clips from her talk show that featured celebrities who belong to and have actively spoken for LGBTQI rights. These included Orange Is The New Black's Laverne Cox, British singer Sam Smith, former US President Barack Obama, among others.

First look of Sanjay Dutt in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3

Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill, Chitrangda Singh, Mahie Gill, Kabir Bedi, Deepak Tijori and Nafisa Ali... Here's the motion poster of #SahebBiwiAurGangster3... Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia... Produced by Rahul Mittra... Presented by Raju Chadha... #SBG3MotionPosterpic.twitter.com/nH8D06P4Lf — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 26, 2018

Bollywood trade analyst shared the first motion poster of Tigmanshu Dhulia's Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3. Dutt looks menacing in his gangster avatar. The third film in the franchise will star Jimmy Shergill, Chitrangda Singh and Mahie Gill. It will release in cinemas on 27 July.

Arjun Kapoor's turns 33, family posts birthday wishes on social media

You are the reason for our strength. Love you, happy birthday Arjun bhaiya ❤️ A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Jun 25, 2018 at 12:49pm PDT Arjun Kapoor spent his birthday with his family who wished him by posting sentimental messages and childhood photographs on social media. His half-sister Janhvi posted a video of the actor blowing out the candles on his cake.

