Suriya 37 starts shoot in London; Bollywood actor Boman Irani to make Tamil debut with KV Anand's film

Suriya 37, which marks the third consecutive collaboration of Suriya and cinematographer-turned-director KV Anand, after Ayan and Maattraan, starts rolling in London from today. The makers shot briefly yesterday after conducting an auspicious pooja in London with the cast and crew. The London schedule is expected to go on for a month and key scenes are planned to be shot there.

The latest additions to the already-formidable supporting cast are Boman Irani and actor-director Samuthirakani. Although Bollywood actor Boman Irani is a highly popular actor in Tollywood where he has been a part of high-profile projects such as Pawan Kalyan-starrer Agnyaathavaasi and Allu Arjun-starrer Naa Peru Surya recently, Suriya 37 marks his foray into Tamil cinema.

Suriya will be seen sporting four different looks in the film. "KV Anand has taken meticulous care to showcase Suriya's multiple looks. Currently, Suriya is shooting with his bearded look from Selvaraghavan's NGK which is on the verge of completion. The team has already earmarked exotic locations to shoot the project," a source from the team told Firstpost.

Produced by 2.0 makers Lyca Productions, Suriya 37 is touted as Suriya's most expensive project of his career. The film will be shot in nearly 10 countries. The makers have already zeroed in on some picturesque locations in New York, Brazil, England, Hyderabad and New Delhi, where a significant portion will be filmed.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal plays a vital role in the film. Suriya 37 marks Mohanlal's return to Tamil cinema four years after the 2014 Vijay-starrer Jilla where he played Shivan, a Madurai-based don.

While Kiran has been signed as the art director, Gavemic U Ary of Jigarthanda-fame will handle the film's cinematography. Allu Sirish has also been signed for a pivotal role and he is expected to join the team by September. The makers are planning to complete the project before the end of November or early December.

Anand, who is known for collaborating with the writer duo Subha (Suresh and Balakrishnan), has joined forces with Pattukottai Prabhakar for the film's story and screenplay. Harris Jayaraj has been roped in to compose the music for the project and has already completed four songs.

Actress Sayyeshaa, who made an acclaimed Tamil debut through Jayam Ravi-starrer Vanamagan and is currently busy with Karthi-starrer Kadaikutty Singam, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Junga and Arya-starrer Ghajinikanth, has been signed to play the film's lead heroine. The project also marks Sayyeshaa's first entry into the big league.

Suriya's next release would be NGK which is being directed by Selvaraghavan and produced by SR Prabhu's Dream Warrior Pictures. The film stars Rakul Preet and Sai Pallavi as female leads. Jagapathi Babu, Ramkumar and Ilavarasu form the film's supporting cast. Yuvan Shankar Raja composes music for the film which is slated for a Diwali release this year, along with Thalapathy Vijay and AR Murugadoss' Sarkar.

Suriya 38 will be produced by Suriya's home banner 2D Entertainment and directed by Sudha Kongara of Irudhi Suttru-fame. Suriya will next team up with director Hari for a fresh project later, which is expected to be bigger than the Singam franchise. Suriya confirmed both films at his fans meet in Pollachi three weeks ago.

Updated Date: Jun 26, 2018 10:20 AM