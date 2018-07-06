Watch: Ranbir Kapoor transforms into Sanjay Dutt for Sanju after grueling training regime, hours in make-up chair

Ranbir Kapoor returned to the silver screen after 2017's Jagga Jasoos as Sanjay Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju. The film tells the story of Dutt's tumultuous life as a youngster turning to drugs to cope with his mother's death, failed marriages, his various stints in jail as well as being one of the most well-known faces of Bollywood.

For this project, Kapoor not only had to emulate Dutt's body language and mannerisms but also physically look like him.

In a video shared by Fox Star on YouTube, Kapoor as well as the makers of Sanju talked about how despite his reservations, the actor joined the project. They also talked about the work and time that went into making the film seem as authentic as possible, which completely depended on replicating Dutt's look on Kapoor.

Kapoor revealed that he had a grueling workout regime and had to eat eight meals a day. The video also shows the process of nailing Dutt's look from the time he was released from prison, which required Kapoor to sit through long hours of prosthetics and make-up. Vidhu Vinod Chopra even said, "For me, this film without Ranbir Kapoor wouldn't have worked."

Also starring Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles, Sanju has clearly been appreciated by the masses. The film has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in its first week after blockbusters like Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Tiger Zinda Hai. However, some critics have also accused the makers of whitewashing some of the more controversial aspects of Dutt's life.

Watch the video here.

Updated Date: Jul 06, 2018 15:06 PM