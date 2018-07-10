You are here:

Prassthanam first look: Sanjay Dutt unveils motion poster of upcoming production co-starring Ali Fazal

FP Staff

Jul,10 2018 15:01:20 IST

As Sanjay Dutt gears up for films like Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, Torbaaz, Panipat and Kalank, he tweeted the first look poster of Prassthanam. Sanju arrives in a traditional white attire against the war-struck background and says "Haq doge toh Ramayana shuru hogi, chheenoge toh Mahabharat."

His wife Maanyata posted the motion poster on Instagram and captioned it as "the survival of the toughest in the journey to earn the legacy."  


Sanjay Dutt will be sharing the screen with Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Amyra Dastur and Ali Fazal in the Hindi remake of the 2010 Telugu movie of the same name. Deva Katta, who directed the original movie, has been roped in for the Hindi version where Dutt film will be seen reuniting with Koirala after a hiatus of 10 years.

